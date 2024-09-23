Two medical students from Eluru Ashram Medical College died after they were washed away in the Jalatarangani waterfalls near Maredumilli in the ASR district on Sunday evening, while one student went missing.

According to reports, 14 medicos of the college went to the waterfalls for a picnic. Five of them, including two girls, were swept away while taking a bath in the waterfalls.

While two of them were rescued by locals, two students died near the Maredumilli waterfalls, and a search was on to trace the other. The students who died were identified as Soumya of Bobbili and Amrutha of Bapatla. The search was on for another student, Hardeep of Markapuram in the Prakasam district.

The rescued medicos were admitted to a local hospital. As the condition of one medico is said to be critical, she was shifted to a hospital in Rajamahendravaram. They are all second-year college MBBS students.

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams were pressed into search operation. As the area, a dense forest, has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of days, the waterfalls’ inflows were heavy and caused the tragic incident. The bodies of Soumya and Amrutha were traced on Monday morning.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu