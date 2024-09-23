The Visakhapatnam Zoo (Indira Gandhi Zoological Park) is set to host Wildlife Week from 2 to 8 October 2024, following the theme “Wildlife Conservation through Co-existence.” The week-long event will feature a range of activities, workshops, and competitions. The schedule is as follows:

October 2

The festivities will begin at 10:00 am with the Wildlife Week inaugural ceremony at the Zoo Bioscope. Following this, a drawing competition will be held for students until 12:00 pm in three categories:

Category 1 : Butterflies in Nature

: Butterflies in Nature Category 2 : Life in the Ocean

: Life in the Ocean Category 3: Endangered Species

October 3

The second day will kick off with a Zoo Outreach Education Program at Vishaka Valley School from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The outreach program will focus on the role of zoos in conservation and education. A quiz competition will follow

In the afternoon, there will be a reel-making competition from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Participants can choose from the following topics:

A Day at Vizag Zoo Biodiversity of IGZP Animal Enrichment Activities

Simultaneously, a Butterfly Rearing Workshop will take place from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Butterfly Park, where participants can learn the delicate art of nurturing these beautiful insects.

October 4

On October 4, a Seed Ball Making Workshop titled “Make it, throw it, grow it!” will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Zoo Main Gate. This hands-on activity will teach attendees how to make seed balls to help green their surroundings.

Later, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, a mobile photography competition dedicated to animal keepers will be conducted in honour of International Zookeepers’ Day. This will take place in the Zoo Bioscope.

October 5

On October 5, a Bird Walk will be held from 6:00 am to 8:00 am at the Zoo Main Gate, and bird enthusiasts can explore the avian life at IGZP.

From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, a photography competition and exhibition will take place at the Zoo Bioscope, capturing these themes:

Flora and Fauna of IGZP Animal Keepers at Work Portraits of the Wild

October 6

The Vizag Half Marathon will commence from 4:30 am to 9:00 am. starting at the Zoo Main Gate.

A poetry and storytelling competition will be held at the Zoo Bioscope from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, revolving around the following topics:

A Day in the Life of a Zoo Animal Keeper The Tale of the Endangered Species A Day at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park The Journey of a Rescued Wildlife Animal The Butterfly’s First Flight Flora and Fauna of IGZP

Later in the day, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, another Butterfly Workshop will take place at the Butterfly Park.

October 7

On October 7, there will be a unique Wildlife Yoga Session at the Zoo Bioscope from 7:00 am to 8:00 am at IGZP, inspired by animal-themed poses.

From 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, a Rangoli Competition will take place at the Main Gate. It will follow the following themes:

Butterfly Bliss Under the Sea Birds of Paradise Endangered Species

October 8

The week will conclude with a Wildlife Week Parade from 7:00 am to 8:00 am at the Main Gate, followed by a valedictory ceremony and prize distribution from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Zoo Bioscope.

For more information about the Wildlife Week celebrations, you can contact Visakhapatnam Zoo at 7893632900 or email [email protected]. Those interested may register for the event at: https://forms.gle/HSUCyqCDo7zhQDbt7

