While we typically prefer à la carte when we eat out, buffets are intriguing to try as well. We can explore a wide selection of dishes at buffets, and often we get to try delicacies we have never tried before. Vizag has some of the finest restaurants serving buffets. So the next time you go out for lunch, how about going for a buffet for a change? We picked some of the best buffets in Vizag that you could explore when you feel like trying something new.

Here are 6 of the best buffets in Vizag you could try.

WelcomCafe Oceanic Restaurant

A lavish buffet with many selections is offered at the multi-cuisine WelcomCafe Oceanic Restaurant. Customers who have been before are complimentary of the service and atmosphere. Chinese, Indian, and seafood are some of the most widely consumed delicacies from the myriad of dishes at the buffet here.

Location: WelcomHotel Grand Bay, RK Beach Road

R&G

R&G’s buffet is among the best Vizag has to offer to the foodies with an appetite for a heavy meal. Their well-curated buffet offers everything from grilled BBQ to sweet pineapple jalebis to satiate your hunger. They have Continental, Chinese, and Indian cuisines.

Location: Hotel Green Park, Ram Nagar

The Eatery

The Eatery offers a lavish brunch consisting of Andhra, Western, and Pan-Asian cuisines. The buffet includes five starters, an array of choices in the main course, and around 14 varieties of desserts. Vegan, Halal, and Gluten free options are available as well.

Location: Four Points by Sheraton, Waltair Uplands

GAD

The buffet at GAD features a wide variety of meals, both international and regional. The main food choices at this buffet include Chinese, South Indian, and Continental. The dining experience is much more enjoyable thanks to the live music.

Location: The Gateway Hotel, Beach Road

Rasa

Rasa’s buffet features a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine to pick from. The hotel is renowned for serving one of the best buffets in Vizag. Rasa delights your palate with delicacies from Indian, Chinese, and continental cuisines.

Location: Hotel Vivana, Siripuram circle

The Square

Take a table at The Square and enjoy their delectable buffet while admiring the breathtaking view of the Bay of Bengal. Their buffet menu includes dishes from North Indian and Chinese cuisine.

Location: Novotel, RK Beach Road

