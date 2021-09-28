When Cyclone Gulab struck Visakhapatnam on Sunday, record rainfall in excess of 250 mm was received. Railway tracks were filled with water while the city’s railway station was also in a bad condition. Videos of water-logging at the entrance and platforms of the Visakhapatnam railway station have gone viral on social media since then. Due to all these issues, most of the trains passing through, or starting at, Visakhapatnam have had to be cancelled or rescheduled by the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

While train services in the city were at a complete halt on Sunday, they slowly resumed on Monday, with some special trains running. But the railway schedule has taken a major hit due to this cyclone. Now, multiple trains, which were supposed to run through Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, have now been rescheduled.

Here’s a list of trains through Visakhapatnam rescheduled by the East Coast Railway due to the late running of pairing trains caused by Cyclone Gulab:

#1 Train no. 05487 Bengaluru Cantt. – Agartala special was scheduled to depart from Bengaluru Cantt railway station on 28 September, 2021 at 10:15 AM but will now leave for Visakhapatnam on 29 September, 2021 at 12:15 AM.

#2 Train no. 02822 Chennai Central – Howrah special, supposed to leave Chennai Central at 7:15 PM on 27 September, 2021, was scheduled to leave at 9:30 AM on 28 September, 2021. Its departure time has now been further delayed to 3:30 PM on 28 September 2021.

#3 Train no. 02249 KSR Bengaluru – New Tinsukia special was supposed to depart from KSR Bengaluru railway station at 3:15 AM on 28 September, 2021 but is now scheduled to depart at 12 PM.

#4 Train no. 02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah special is another one of the trains which have had to be rescheduled because of Cyclone Gulab. It was originally scheduled to leave Yesvantpur Junction at 10:15 AM on 27 September, 2021. It was then scheduled to leave at 3 PM. Now, the train’s departure timing has been further shifted to 3 PM on 28 September, 2021.

#5 Train no. 08048 Vasco-da-Gama – Howrah special was supposed to depart on 28 September, 2021 at 6:30 AM. It has now been rescheduled to leave from Vasco-da-Gama at 8:30 PM.

#6 Train no. 02610 Tirupati – Santragachi special was scheduled to depart at 8:05 PM on 27 September, 2021. Now, it will depart from its originating station at 11:05 AM on 28 September, 2021.

#7 Train no. 02246 Yesvantpur – Howrah Duronto special was supposed to begin its journey at 11 AM on 28 September, 2021 but has now been rescheduled to depart at 5 AM on 29 September, 2021.

Apart from these trains which have been rescheduled, 1 daily train through Visakhapatnam has had to be cancelled. Train no. 01019 CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar Konark special will not run on 28 September, 2021 while its return train, no. 01020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Konark special has been cancelled for 30 September, 2021.