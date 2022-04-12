Keeping the ongoing Polamamba festival in view, Visakhapatnam Traffic Police have set up traffic diversions on the roads leading to the temple. These diversions will be active till 11 pm today, 12 April 2022. This is being done to ensure a smooth movement of vehicles coming to the temple and the commuters in the area.

Traffic diversions set up near Polamamba Temple are as follows.

Vehicles coming from RTC Complex will be diverted at CR Reddy Junction near Siripuram

Vehicles coming from Maddilapalem via the AU arch will be diverted towards Siripuram near the 3-Town Police Station

Similarly, vehicles coming from Siripuram will be diverted towards Maddilapalem near the 3-Town Police Station

Vehicles coming from Pedda Waltair will be diverted towards Chinna Waltair near Pedda Waltair Circle

Vehicles coming from Ramalakshmi Apartments will be diverted towards Chinna Waltiar near Visakha Eye Hospital Junction

Vehicles coming from Beach Road and Pedda Waltiar will be diverted towards Chinna Waltiar via East Point Colony

The traffic diversions for the Polamamba festival were imposed by the traffic police today at 6 am and will be active till 11 pm today.