On Thursday, 2 March 2023, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Roja Selvamani, inaugurated the Tourist Information Centre at the Visakhapatnam International Airport. The minister, who had arrived in the city for the Global Investors Summit, expressed that more such information centres would be developed across the state.

Interacting with the media on this occasion, minister Roja expressed that Andhra Pradesh enjoys high tourist inflow annually and remarked, “AP is one of the most visited states in the country for its tourist attractions.” Further, she added that the Global Investors Summit would witness investments worth Rs 21,000 in the tourism sector. Roja also spoke about the Oberoi hotels that would be soon established in the state and stated, “The hotels will be established at five locations including Vizag, Gandikota, and others.”

This multifaceted information centre will host pocket guides, tourism brochures, an advanced virtual reality (VR) set-up, and other tourist-friendly features. An A-Z tourism information book, a lifestyle magazine, tourism sliders, and a Vizag tourism information map are some aspects of this kiosk that highlight AP Tourism. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) aims at catering to tourists by guiding them about the various destinations, travel routes, and other crucial information through this initiative.

The Vizag tourism map would contain information about the must-visit places in the city’s vicinity, devotional & heritage sites, famous beaches, wildlife hotspots, and much more. To further promote the APTDC’s efforts at developing the state as a tourism hub, the delegates attending the Global Investors Summit would be given pen drives which carry an extensive collection of photographs and videos of the famous destinations in the state.

An advanced VR set-up in the Tourist Information Centre at the Visakhapatnam International Airport would create a unique experience by showcasing eye-catchy videos of the city. The centre would also host a stall for promoting GI-tagged products.

