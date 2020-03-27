Top 5 Ram Charan Tej movies that must be on your watchlist!

Tollywood actor Ram Charan Tej celebrates his 35th birthday today. Incidentally, 27th March also happens to be World Theatre Day. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his social media to wish his son on the occasion and happily noted the coincidence.

I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born.Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water.On this eve,Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! pic.twitter.com/H38AflKwGi — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

While the actor receives millions of wishes on his birthday, here are the top five Ram Charan movies that are worth a watch.

1. Chirutha

2007 release Chirutha, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marked Ram Charan’s debut in Telugu cinema. With familiar tropes of an underdog rising to the occasion, Chirutha is the quintessential Telugu potboiler compete with Mani Sharma’s hit music. Charan, or Cherry as he is fondly called, showcased his acting chops and years of martial arts practice in the movie as a young debutante.

2. Orange

Hit numbers like ‘Nenu Nuvvantu’ and ‘Rooba Rooba’ still ring in our ears from the 2010 movie Orange. Starring Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, Orange was a coming of age movie – showcasing a sensitive lead whose opinions on love and commitment are far from traditional. Set in bustling Australia, Orange still makes us croon to ‘Sydney Nagaram’ a decade later. While the film ended up as a disappointing affair at the box office, it later went on to become a favourite for many.

3. Dhruva

Starring Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead, Dhruva revolves around a suave IPS officer (played by Ram Charan) who sets out to solve a massive racket. It also marks Arvind Swamy’s return to Telugu cinema as he plays a fitting antagonist. The movie’s fast-paced plot, coupled with Hiphop Tamizha’s upbeat music makes Dhruva an engaging watch.

4. Magadheera

Magadheera marked Ram Charan’s biggest hit, at the time of its release in 2009. Helmed by visionary director SS Rajamouli, Magadheera was a never-seen-before spectacle for the Telugu audiences owing to its grandeur. Set in historic India 400 years ago, the plot revolves around unrequited love and reincarnation. The movie also had Megastar Chiranjeevi step in for a cameo. With a powerful performance by Late Srihari and music by MM Keeravani, Magadheera is a must-watch.

5. Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam takes the pie on this list of Ram Charan Tej’s movies. The actor plays a feisty village dweller who is hearing impaired in this 2018 hit movie. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh, Rangasthalam is a powerful commentary on feudalism, caste supremacy, gender dynamics, and local politics. It is an authentic, yet a highly entertaining representation of rural India – in all its beauty and eccentricity. Both Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni bring their career’s best in Rangasthalam making it a must-watch for cinema lovers.