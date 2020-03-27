COVID-19: Visakhapatnam to be regional isolation centre for four districts

The State Government has set up 4 coronavirus isolation centres across Andhra Pradesh. The COVID-19 isolation centre at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam will be functioning as the regional centre for the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari, as informed by Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand.

Speaking at a meeting held with doctors, after his visit to VIMS Hospital on Thursday, the Collector stated that any cases reported across the aforementioned districts will be brought to VIMS for treatment. He urged the concerned staff to be prepared in this regard. Mr Chand said that medical and paramedical staff should be mobilised in larger numbers. He further directed the officials to stock up the medicines, set up bio-medical facilities, and take care of other arrangements at the centre. Later, the District Collector inspected the COVID-19 isolation centre set up at VIMS and made some suggestions.

The meeting was attended by District Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Training Collector Prestige, RDO Mandala Kishore, VIMS Manager Dr. Satya Vara Prasad, Medical Vidya Parishad Coordinator Dr. Nayak and others.

Visakhapatnam reported its fourth case of coronavirus on Friday morning. The person has been identified as a contact of the patient who had earlier tested positive after returning to Vizag from Birmingham. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has climbed to 12.