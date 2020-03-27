See Pics: People follow social distancing while procuring groceries in Vizag

At a time when social distancing is being promoted as one of the most important practices in preventing the spread of coronavirus, several state governments have been taking measures to ensure that people do not cluster at marketplaces. In Andhra Pradesh too, district authorities have been doing their bit in encouraging citizens to maintain social distancing at rythu bazaars. The people in Vizag also seem to have responded positively to the call and have been spotted following precautionary measures at different markets across the city.

On Thursday, denizens were seen observing social distancing while procuring grocery items at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College and Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Vizag.

Similar scenes have come to light in Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, and parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

However, there have also been reports that people have not been complying with the norms; from violating lockdown to clustering at shops to panic buy goods. Given the rate at which the novel coronavirus is spreading, experts around the globe have been reiterating the significance of social distancing to contain the disease among communities.