GVMC pastes “Home under quarantine” stickers on doors of foreign returnees in Vizag

With coronavirus cases increasing by the day, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities have beefed up precautionary measures in the city. To begin with, citizens who returned home in Vizag from abroad have been identified via door-to-door surveys and are being visited by the local cleaning teams. In the latest, stickers are being pasted outside the homes of the foreign returnees, conveying to all outsiders that the residents inside are in isolation. The stickers bear signs of “Do not visit” and “Home under quarantine” among other details. Further, the areas surrounding their residences are being disinfected in Vizag. All core areas and buffer zones too, are being disinfected diligently.

GVMC officials identified the residence of recent foreign travellers and requested them to home quarantine and sprayed disinfectant in the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/6cJuF4iTOK — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) March 26, 2020

As per the latest data from the GVMC, 2900 foreign returnees have been identified and kept under quarantine while their health is being monitored regularly by the local authorities in Vizag. 189 teams have been set up to ensure that all residents follow the lockdown rules and regulations.

To increase awareness about coronavirus, the GVMC authorities have started to issue advisories on local radio stations, TV channels, through pamphlets, and hoardings. Efforts are being made to supply all essential goods, including food and other groceries to the residences, in a bid to ensure social distancing. Further, all hygiene-compromised areas in the city are being cleaned up and disinfected regularly. Amidst the country-wide lockdown, the authorities have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the GVMC staff, who are currently working towards ensuring their safety.

Vizag reported its fourth case of coronavirus on Friday.