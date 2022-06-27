Spotting wild animals such as a tiger is not an uncommon scene in Visakhapatnam as it is surrounded by the Eastern Ghats and dense forests. Often. long snakes, deers, wild bears, and some other animals are seen in plain sight on roads, especially during the nights. Recently, the residents of the Ayithangapalem Village suspected the presence of a tiger in the area after a cow was found dead.

As per the reports of the forest officials, foot marks of 14x14cm size were found near the area of the incident, which confirmed the rumours in the village. The forest officials suspect that this is the same tiger which was recently spotted in the East Godavari District. It is said that this animal had been roaming around in the Alluri Sitharam Raju (ASR) and Vizianagaram districts for a while now.

This tiger was first spotted in the S Kota Mandal in April, which then moved towards the East Godavari District through the forests. The Cheif Conservator of Forests of Visakhapatnam assumed that the tiger took a reverse path and reached the ASR District.

Forest Ranger Durgaprasada Rao stated that due to frequent rains, the foot marks are being washed away, making it difficult to trace the animal.

