In a recent case in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam, three individuals fell for a fraud where they were promised a copper coin from ancient times that allegedly contained magical powers. According to police reports, Ravi from Gopalapatnam, and Ajay from Ajanta Park, along with another individual from Vizianagaram, recently became acquainted with Guthula Narayana Rao from Kothagudem, Telangana. Narayana Rao claimed to possess a copper coin from ancient times that allegedly had miraculous powers. He convinced Ravi and Ajay to give him Rs 1.75 lakh to buy chemicals that would ‘evoke’ the supposed magical powers.

On 16 July 2024, Narayana Rao rented a room in an apartment in Prahladapuram and began rituals involving the copper coin and chemicals, promising to unleash its powers. However, as time passed, the promised powers failed to materialize. Ravi and Ajay, realizing they were being deceived, decided not to leave until the process was complete, and prohibited Narayana Rao from leaving as well. In turn, Narayana Rao informed his son over the phone that he was being held at the apartment against his will. The son then filed a complaint with the Pendurthi police, who promptly arrived at the scene and gathered the details.

The case of the copper coin fraud in Visakhapatnam was transferred to CI Suresh, as the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Gopalapatnam police station. An investigation is underway to uncover more details about this fraudulent scheme.

