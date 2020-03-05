Three suspects of coronavirus kept in isolation in Visakhapatnam

A family of three- parents and a young woman aged 23-has been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital here in Visakhapatnam, given the recent outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19).

As per the Nodal Officer of the hospital, Dr. Ayyappa, the three individuals had visited Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore on a holiday and had returned home five days ago. On witnessing a change in their health condition, all three were admitted to the coronavirus section of the Infectious Diseases Hospital on Wednesday. Tests were conducted for the H1N1 virus which is also rapidly spreading in the subcontinent. The family of three has tested negative for the same. The test results for coronavirus are awaited by the hospital authorities. They have been kept in isolation as per the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

As of Wednesday, 11 suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts. The government health officials have stated that all eleven samples were sent to the virology departments in Hyderabad and Pune. Officials have stated that all the samples have tested negative. However, all the suspects will be kept in isolation either at their residence or the hospital based on their health conditions.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently issued orders to all health officers to be vigilant and prepared ahead of time in case situations get worse. Advisories were issued to procure all equipment necessary – including body masks, face masks and other equipment as the supply of this equipment has been getting scarce due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare around the world.