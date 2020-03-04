Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan directs officials to stay alert

Speaking at a review meeting after a positive case of coronavirus was registered in the neighbouring State of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked people to be vigilant and not panic. He said that the rising cases around the world must be taken note of, and the State must gear up and be prepared for the worst. The Chief Minister directed the village secretariat officials to issue advisories and distribute pamphlets describing how one can avoid contracting the virus.

Given the outbreak of coronavirus, CM YS Jagan instructed the health department officials to keep a surplus of body and face masks ready well in advance, so that they are prepared in case of an emergency without having to squander in the last minute.

Meanwhile, a native of East Godavari district, currently working in Hyderabad, is suspected to have been affected by coronavirus. Reportedly, the IT professional had visited South Korea fifteen days before on a work trip. He was visiting Vadapalem in Kothapet Mandal to attend a wedding when his symptoms became obvious. The District Collector was alerted on the youth’s health condition, post which, he was escorted to the hospital by the local police.

The health officials have stated that 263 persons reached Andhra Pradesh after visiting few coronavirus-affected countries. 211 of them have completed the 28-day observation period and 50 asymptomatic persons have been kept under home isolation.