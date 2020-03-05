Andhra University is all set to host a two-day technical and cultural festival – Anusandhan 2020 in Vizag from 6 March 2020. Packed with an interesting line up of events, the fest which is being organised by the students of the Andhra University College of Engineering at AU grounds.

As a part of the technical events, circuitrix, hackathon, paper presentations, and workshops are being conducted. In order to spruce up the fest, treasure hunt, escape room, quiz, and other competitions will also be conducted at Anusandhan 2020. The workshops will be conducted on various topics including Robotics, Internet of Things, Web App Development, AI/ML, and AutoCAD. These workshops will be conducted at the respective departments of Andhra University.

The first day will witness celebrities including Esther Grace (Drushyam Fame) and the Johar team lightening the stage. Along with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, AU Vice-Chancellor Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy, and Dean of Academic Affairs Prof. K Venkat Rao and other staff of Andhra University are among the dignitaries who’ll be gracing the event in Vizag. On the second day, the winners will be awarded prizes and certificates at a valedictory ceremony. On the same day, cultural performances by AU students will be followed by a special show by DJ Swarup Varma.

For further details regarding Anusandhan 2020, contact:

K Prabhu Vikas: 9985630195

Ch Deekshita: 8897423399

Inputs from the Anusandhan 2020 team