GMR group to develop Bhogapuram airport near Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh government, on Wednesday, granted permission to the GMR group to develop the proposed greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, near Visakhapatnam.

According to Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the highest bidder GMR to develop the Bhogapuram airport in public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

It may be noted that the initial proposal was to hand over 2703 acres, including 700 acres of commercial purpose, for development by the GMR group. However, as per the latest decision, the group will be handed over only 2200 acres of land while the remaining area will be developed by the State Government.

GMR has offered to pay Rs 303 per passenger fee (PPF) to the government as part of the latest development model. As per reports, it is projected that the number of passengers is expected to be 3.1 million by 2021 and nine million by the year 2036.

Earlier, GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Group, had said that the Bhogapuram Airport win will add to the portfolio of airports developed, maintained and operated by GMR Airports. He further said that the group looked forward to working on the prestigious project and aims to deliver an airport of global standards which would be a matter of pride for the region of Visakhapatnam.

It was earlier reported that Visakhapatnam airport will continue to be operational even after the greenfield airport at Bhogapuram gets ready.