The buzz of Farhan Akhtar joining the Marvel Universe with the series Ms Marvel on one side and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the other, has got all fans eagerly waiting for these new releases. And while all fans wait for these releases, Disney+Hotstar has announced 6 Marvels who will start streaming on the OTT platform from the 21 of May 2022. All these series have left Netflix to join Disney+Hotstar this May

Here is a list of Marvel series joining the Disney+Hotstar streaming Platform this May.

#1 Daredevil

The 2015 superhero action fiction is now set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from May 21. The former Netflix series character is created by Drew Goddard. The story is of a blind lawyer by the day and a vigilante by the night. Played by Charlie Cox, Matt Murdock fights the crimes of New York city as Daredevil. The series has a total of three seasons.

#2 Jessica Jones

The superhero crime drama is created by Melissa Rosenberg and stars Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor and Eka Darville in lead roles. This series which was formerly playing on Netflix will now stream on Disney+Hotstar. The story which is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is about an ex-superhero who turns into a private investigator. She rises back to power at a time of need.

#3 Iron Fist

The 2017 action superhero movie is created by Scott Butt and stars Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick in lead roles. The story revolves around Danny Rand (protagonist) who decides it’s time to return to New York after 15 years. He tries to claim his family’s company from Harold Meachum when things take a drastic turn. The series has two seasons.

#4 Punisher

The 2017 action drama of a superhero was created by Steve Lightfoot and based on the Marvel character of the same name. The cast of this American movie includes Jon Bernthal, Amber Rose Revah and others in prominent roles. The story is about a Frank Castle who seeks to take revenge and punish those who are responsible for the death of his family. The Marvel series has two seasons and will soon air on Disney+Hotstar.

#5 Luke Cage

Also known as Power Man, this superhero is one of the first black superheroes to be featured as the protagonist of a Marvel comic book. The TV series about this character was created by Cheo Hodari Coker. The cast includes Mike Colter, Simone Missikck, and Theo Rossi in lead roles. The story revolves around Luke Cage who undergoes an experiment which accidentally gives him superpowers and makes his skin unbreakable. He starts fighting corruption when things take an unexpected turn.

#6 Defenders

Created by Douglas Petrie, the 2017 mini-series is based on the Marvel characters Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, who form the team of Defenders. The protagonists of the individual series have been roped in to form the superhero team. The story is about four superheroes and vigilantes who unite their powers in order to fight the supervillain who threatens to destroy New York City.

Leave a comment below mentioning your favourite Marvel superhero streaming on Disney+Hotstar this month.