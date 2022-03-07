Barring all taboos around age, two kids from our own city have created their destiny by establishing their own start-up, an organic soap company at a very tender age. The bubbling talent that the Yo! Vizag team came across in the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (VCCI) Natural Living Expo 2022, has become the talk of the town. The Soft Magic, a handmade SLS & paraben free soap company is owned by Visakhapatnam’s youngest CEO and COO Pranav and Aanya. Adding to the growing list of start-up companies in Visakhapatnam, these two young talents have already started to make their mark.

A Timpanian, who is soon turning eight has been so inspired by the idea of business that he said, “I don’t wanna study, I just wanna do business”. An amazing orator, Pranav was quick to realise that he had to study in order to run his business properly by sharpening his math skills. Scoring 39 out of 40 marks and selling soaps with a profit margin of Rs 30, makes it seem like the numbers are in Pranav’s favour.

Anila Narla, his mother, who also happens to be an executive member of the VCCI, came up with this idea of making soaps and enriched both her children, Pranav and Aanya, with the knowledge of the process. Making them a part of Visakhapatnam’s start-up line, the guiding light has chalked out various plans for her kids and wants to sell their soaps in retail stores too.

Pranav shows early signs of a successful entrepreneur, who has huge plans for his future. When the Yo! Vizag team asked him to explain the process of soap-making, the true businessman said ” it is a family secret and if everyone knew about it, no one would buy soaps from me.” He also added that the credit for his oratory skills should go to his cousin Pritam, who is an IIM Ahmedabad graduate. He also did not forget to mention his friends, Ashwin and Sidhvika who helped him at the stall. His sister, Aanya, the COO of the company, also assists him in the making and selling of these great smelling handcrafted soaps which make bathing interesting, especially for kids. His mother taught him well to express gratitude where it is due.

Pranav also reveals that ice popsicles are his favourite among the soaps. The Soft Magic soaps come in different shapes such as roses, unicorns, doughnuts, waffles, and many more fun designs. The synthetic-free fragrances come in two flavours, rose, and mint.

The GVMC Commissioner, G. Lakshmisha who graced the occasion, was also pleased to see these two youngest entrepreneurs in the city running an eco-friendly start-up company which is in line with their motto for a cleaner and greener Visakhapatnam.