Movie lovers can never forget how the beautiful love story of Premam has conquered their hearts. The impact created by that movie has brought Mollywood closer to the hearts of movie enthusiasts across the country. Since then, Malayalam movies have become synonymous with beautifully composed love stories. No matter what our mood is, a love story will always set the vibe right. Love stories, both reel and real, are all about those little sweet moments the couple share. We stopped taking a count of the number of times Malayalam love stories melted our hearts with their soulful music. With a number of OTTs at our disposal, catching up on the new releases, and our old favourites has become easier than ever.

Here is a list of some of the best Malayalam love stories available on OTTs, calling for your attention this weekend.

#1 Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi

This Malayalam road drama stars Dulquer Salman, Sunny Wayne, Avantika Mohan, and others in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a road trip from Kerala to Nagaland, in search of Kasi’s (Salman) girlfriend. Kasi is accompanied by his best friend, Suni (Sunny). The plot takes twists and turns as they go further towards their destination.

OTT: Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Hridayam

Hridayam is a coming-of-age love story starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in plot defining roles. The movie unfolds around the life of Arun Neelakandan (Pranav) and how he finds solace in life through a series of incidents.

OTT: Disney+ Hotstar

#3 Madhuram

A movie that doesn’t make false promises of entertainment from start to end, the pure love story is a delight to sore hearts. Set is an unconventional backdrop of a hospital, the beautiful tale of love and life has been weaved to perfection. The cast includes Shruti Ramachandran, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles. The romantic hit is directed by Ahammed Khabeer.

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

#4 Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

A story that revolves around a school crush, is a sweet romantic movie that grows on you. The feel-good movie has a simple storyline, plot, and extraordinary casting with one of the finest from the industry. A must-watch for all Malayalam movie fans, the casting includes the very loved Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan in lead roles. A special mention to the director Jude Anthany Joseph for his picturisation.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#5 Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee

A movie line that resonates with every individual, this Malayalam love story touched our hearts. Director Darbakur Siva has delivered a beautiful and simple storyline with great values to cherish. The reason Malayalam movies are soul-soothing is that they keep it simple and relatable. The campus love story revolving around the typical teen life is a must-watch this weekend. The cast includes Kishen Das, Meetha Raghunath, Amritha Mandarine, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

#6 Kappela

From a breezy melodrama to an edge-of-the-seat thriller, this movie is a packed entertainer. With multiple genres, the movie also poetically frames the love story between the lead characters. The story revolves around a young girl who falls in love with a man after dailing his number by mistake. The cast of the movie includes Anna Ben Nayarambalam, Roshan Mathew, Sreenath Bhasi, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#7 100 Days of Love

Yet another love story of school friends with a strained history, the Malayalam love story is sure to melt your heart. Meeting after many years of school, the main leads go through complicated situations to realise their love for each other. The movie stars Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salman, in lead roles. The most romantic pair who have sizzled on the screen in the past.

OTT Platform: Youtube

#8 Kumbalangi Nights

A story of four siblings who do not get along is forced to stay together under untimely circumstances and situations of animosity. A close to reality movie that is sure to entertain your weekend, be ready to involve yourself in these characters. Though the movie is available in other languages, its true essence is in Malayalam. The cast includes Fahad Fasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam and others.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Let us know which one of the above was your favourite Malayalam love story.