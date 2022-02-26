The prestigious show Indian Idol has left a mark in the lives of many singers, recognizing valuable talent and connecting them to the world of entertainment. The talent show is finally hosting it exclusively for the Telugu Audience, under the name Telugu Indian Idol. Known for its presence across many other languages, the talent show has reached corners of the country in search of talent. The new Telugu version of the show has started with its auditions for the best talent in the two Telugu-speaking states. Adapted originally from British Pop, the Indian Idol first aired on Sony Television in October 2004.

Premiering on the exclusively Telugu OTT platform Aha, every Friday and Saturday, the singing show is being hosted by Sreeram Chandra, winner of the Indian Idol season 5 and contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu, season 5. Premiering since 25 February 2022 the talent show has gained good traction. As the auditions are underway, many enthusiastic participants have lined up for selections from across all sections of society.

The melodious singing show is being judged by Thaman S S, a renowned playback singer, Nithya Menen, a prominent actress and singer, and Singer Karthik, a well-known playback singer. The first episode of the talent show saw many people from across the two states showcasing their talent. With 3 people making it to the next level, the other participants couldn’t qualify.

One of the participants, Vaishnavi Kovvuri from Hyderabad, seemed to woo the judges with her melodious voice. Impressing S.S. Thaman, the judge promised to recommend her to A.R. Rahman for one of his songs. Yet another participant named Shiva, who is a street vendor, seemed to impress the judges with his unique voice.

The second episode, scheduled to air today, is yet to uncover the multitude of talent present in the Telugu speaking states. We eagerly wait to see if any talent from our own city Visakhapatnam makes it to the competition.