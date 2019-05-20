Deemed as the stepping stones to achieving academic excellence, the results of grades 10 and 12 have always been considered significant. And talking about the results of these grades, a school from Vizag has been proving its mettle in the board exams for over two decades now. Scoring 100% successful results in Grade 10 CBSE and SSC with the highest percentage of 96.8% and the highest percentage of 96% in the Grade 12 CBSE 2019, The Presidential School of the city has achieved a commendable result. The school’s staff, teaching, and other methodologies have helped the students in coming out with flying colours.

Achieving the merit

Established in 1994, The Presidential School has grown into 2 branches in Vizag. While the one in the city is located at Seethammadhara, the second one marks its presence over a 2-acre campus at Mangamaripeta. In addition to taking pride in its students’ achievements, the school promotes excellence by nurturing a diverse community of students to grow and find success through their teaching and learning methods.

Identifying academics, co-curricular activities, sports, and creative sphere as the four key pillars of learning, The Presidential School employs numerous facilities to ensure the holistic development of its students.

Experienced staff, technology aided classrooms, advanced laboratories, sports, cultural festivals, and other extra-curricular activities are among the school’s offerings.

In the words of the Founder, Mr. D.S. Anand, “We provide a high-quality environment that meets the child’s development needs while inspiring them to learn from and love the world around them. We believe that children equip themselves for life, not solely for their own benefit but for the benefit of the whole community.”

