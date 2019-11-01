Trip to Bheemili beach turns tragic for a group of friends in Visakhapatnam

In yet another case of beach tragedy in the city, a trip to Bheemili beach spelt disaster for a group of teenagers in Visakhapatnam.

As per sources, five students, studying Intermediate first year in the city, visited the popular tourist site on Thursday afternoon. While three of them stayed back to play on the shore, two students, both residents of Arilova, went into the sea for a swim. However, things turned dreadful when high tides of the sea pulled them in.

Noticing the mishap, the other students alerted the local fishermen at Bheemili beach, who tried to trace the boys in the water. The body of D Srinu (16), who drowned in the sea, was found in the evening while L Naveen (16) went missing.

According to the details provided by Bheemili Circle Inspector G Srinivas, a case has been registered and a search was launched to find the missing teen.

The tragic incident has left the families of the victims heartbroken. Reportedly, the youngsters had informed their parents that they would be out for a game of cricket.

In a similar incident last month in Visakhapatnam, two youths drowned at RK Beach after a strong current pulled them into the sea.