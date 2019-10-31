There are times when social media showcases angelic people who were selflessly dedicated to spreading happiness. One such man was Narayana Reddy from Telangana. Affectionately known as “Grandpa”, this 73-year old breathed his last on 27 October 2019. He was popular for the cooking channel “Grandpa Kitchen” on YouTube.

With a following of over six million subscribers, this Grandpa had become an internet sensation in two years. Having started on YouTube in 2017, viewers across the world loved to watch this adorable man cook a range of cuisines, especially in large quantities. The additional highlight was that these massive dishes were done up to feed underprivileged children and orphans. The means to such a noble cause became everyone’s favourite and slowly requests had started pouring in from across the world.

Each video, ranging from 10 to 15 minutes, would have Grandpa storming up biryanis, burgers, lasagna, and even sweet dishes. Grandpa also used to be filmed distributing that dish amongst a number of children. His love did not end with the cooked dish at Grand Kitchen. Grandpa would also distribute books, pencils and sometimes toys to the little ones.

But leaving millions of his fans heartbroken, Grandpa bid adieu to his kitchen. Leaving behind a legacy of recipes, memories and his famous line “Loving, caring and sharing. This is my family.