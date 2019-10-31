Four persons, including two minors, gang-rape a woman in Visakhapatnam

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four persons at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the woman was victimised by one of her known persons.

According to sources, the victim visited the popular tourist site in the city along with her an 18-year-old boy known to her. After roaming around the place for a few hours, the duo settled down at a spot. However, things turned ugly when the girl lost consciousness after consuming an intoxicating drink served to her by the boy. The accused then sexually assaulted her before his friends, including two minors, joined the heinous act and gang-raped the woman.

With the boy’s behaviour raising suspicion, the local police interrogated the accused by taking them into custody. Upon learning about the gang-rape incident, the police immediately transferred the unconscious woman to a hospital for treatment. Cases have been registered on the four accused and investigation is currently on. Reports claim that the gang-rape accused belong to the Jodugulla Palem area in Visakhapatnam.