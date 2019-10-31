Senior Telugu actress Geetanjali Ramakrishna passes away at 72

Veteran Telugu actress Geetanjali Ramakrishna passed away in the wee hours of Thursday in Hyderabad. Aged 72, she suffered a cardiac arrest before breathing her last at a private hospital in Film Nagar in the city.

In an acclaimed film career, spanning over six decades, Geetanjali Ramakrishna featured in about 500 films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The actress, who hailed from Kakinada, had made her acting debut with Seetharama Kalyanam in 1961. She is popularly known for her roles in Illalu, Swapnangal, Parasmani, Dr. Chakravarthy, Poola Rangudu, Sambarala Rambabu, Kaalam Maarindi, Pellaina Kothali, and Greekuveerudu among others. Her last Telugu film is That is Mahalakshmi, which is the official remake of the Hindi film Queen. Geetanjali Ramakrishna was also a member of the Nandi Award committee.

The actress was married to notable Telugu actor Ramakrishna, who passed away in 2001. She is now survived by her son Adith Srinivas, who made his acting debut in 2008 with the film Bhuma.

The demise has been condoled by several personalities including AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Movie Artists Association (MAA) President Naresh. Fans too have been taking to social media mourning the loss.

Reportedly, the actress’s last rites will be performed on Thursday evening.