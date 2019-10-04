Two youngsters drown in RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

A trip to RK Beach in Visakhapatnam soon turned tragic for a bunch of youngsters with two of them drowning in the sea.

Five students, belonging to the Kancharapalem area, visited the famous beach in the city on Wednesday evening. According to reports, three of them ventured into the sea for a swim. However, things turned disastrous when a strong current pulled them into the waters. While one of them managed to swim his way out to the shore, the other two, identified as Bharat (17) and Mohith (16) drowned.

Upon receiving complaints from the parents of the duo, the police launched search operations to trace them. The parents of Bharat though were left with a tough pill to swallow as their son’s dead body washed ashore around 11.30 am on Thursday. The 17-year-old was a first-year polytechnic student in the city. The search for Mohith, who is the second victim of the drowning at the beach, was still on.

The incident has once again brought to light the negligence on the part of the visitors to the beach in Visakhapatnam. Despite warning signboards throwing caution from venturing into the sea, many enthusiasts do not restrain from risking their lives and swimming in the regions of rip currents. In a similar incident last year, as many as six youngsters had lost their lives after falling prey to strong undercurrents at Yarada beach.