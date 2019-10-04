Andhra Pradesh High Court gets its first Chief Justice

JK Maheshwari has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. This is the first appointment, at that position, for the State’s newly designated High Court. A Presidential Order established the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati, it’s capital, on 01 January 2019. However, the position of Chief Justice was vacant since then. As on date, the court was being headed by the Acting Chief Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar.
Chief Justice Maheshwari’s appointment comes as a part of a national judiciary development of appointing Chief Justices in seven other states. The newly appointed Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court has been holding the position of a Senior Judge at the Madhya Pradesh High Court until this latest appointment.
The other appointments are as follows:
- Justice Ajai Lamba, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court
- Justice L. Narayana Swamy, Judge of the Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court
- Justice S. Manikumar, Judge of the Madras High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court
- Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court
- Justice Indrajit Mohanty, Judge of the Bombay High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court
- Justice Arup K Goswami, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court
