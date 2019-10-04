Andhra Pradesh High Court gets its first Chief Justice

JK Maheshwari has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. This is the first appointment, at that position, for the State’s newly designated High Court. A Presidential Order established the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati, it’s capital, on 01 January 2019. However, the position of Chief Justice was vacant since then. As on date, the court was being headed by the Acting Chief Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar.

Chief Justice Maheshwari’s appointment comes as a part of a national judiciary development of appointing Chief Justices in seven other states. The newly appointed Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court has been holding the position of a Senior Judge at the Madhya Pradesh High Court until this latest appointment.

The other appointments are as follows: