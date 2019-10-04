Watch video: Akshay Kumar rescues unconscious crew member on reality show

It is rare to see any celebrity putting aside their stardom and physically helping someone in need of support. Superstar Akshay Kumar was recently the guest at Maniesh Paul’s new show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, where he was promoting his upcoming film Housefull 4.

One of the crew members at the show was being lowered on a harness along with comedian Ali Asgar. Suddenly, the crew member lost consciousness due to low blood pressure. He was dangling dangerously above a water tank. It was then that Akshay Kumar quickly leaped forward, thereby leading the rest of the production team, to help lower the man to safety. In fact, the Bollywood superstar was one of the first people to realise what had happened and swiftly get into action.

The attached video shows the Khiladi No.1 gaining a foothold onto the tank, loudly instructing the rest of the team on what to do and thereby ensuring that the fellow artist was safely taken onto the stage. The artist soon gained normalcy and shooting Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul was resumed.

❤ KHILADI GROUP ❤ on Twitter @AkshayKumar help save an artist who fell unconscious on the sets of @ManishPaul03’s new show. https://t.co/j5s9iiV23T

With the video going viral on social media, the act by Akshay Kumar has been fetching praise. The 52-year-old action veteran showed that one should not shy back from helping another in need.