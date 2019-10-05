Fan intrudes pitch to click a selfie with Virat Kohli in Visakhapatnam

The ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam has been offering gripping play to the spectators. While the Indians, led by Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, treated the fans to a run feast on the first two days, the third day was all about South Africa’s spirited fightback with the bat. Opening batsman Dean Elgar and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock exhibited laudable skill to wear down the Indian bowlers for the best part of Friday. While their batting juggernaut seemed to bog down the spirits of the local fans, a brief moment in the afternoon session snapped any possible slumbers in the crowd. In what caused a security scare in the afternoon session of Day 3, an over-enthusiastic fan breached the cordons to intrude the field and click a selfie with Virat Kohli.

After rushing to Virat Kohli, the fan tried to hug the Indian skipper before touching his feet and clicking a selfie. The teenager, who stayed on the field for about two minutes, was eventually chased down by the security personnel. Reportedly, he was then handed over the police officials present at the stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Incidents of fans intruding the pitch to meet their favourite cricketers have formed a common sight of late. Recently, a few pitch invaders were arrested in Mohali for breaching security cordons and running onto the field to greet Virat Kohli during the second T20I between India and South Africa. Last year, an incident of a fan trying to kiss Rohit Sharma during a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final had left the security officials red-faced.