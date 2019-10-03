Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Day 1 Collection: Chiranjeevi starrer off to a flying start

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit the screens on Wednesday, took a flying start at the box office. Starring Chiranjeevi, Kiccha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Tamannah, the eagerly awaited film opened to a positive word of mouth all over. Living up to the massive pre-release expectations, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has struck gold at the ticketing windows, if the reports of day 1 collection are anything to go by.

The day 1 collection of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, as reported by Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, marked a share of Rs 38.76 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 1. The figures have slotted the film at no 2 in the list of highest shares collected on the first day of release in the Telugu states.

“Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy crosses the $1 Million Mark in the USA. Becomes the 50th Telugu Movie to do $1 Million in the USA,” Mr. Bala informed.

While the Telugu version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to have broken a few records with its day 1 collection, the Hindi version, which faced stiff competition from Hrithik Roshan’s War, raked in a net amount of Rs 2 crore, as per early estimates.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy essays the story of India’s first rebellion against the British rule. The magnum opus has been fetching accolades for its grandeur and technicalities. The film’s main man, Chiranjeevi too has heaped with praise from all corners, for his terrific portrayal of the freedom fighter.