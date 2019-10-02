Visakhapatnam Port to remain open for public on 6-7 October

As a part of its Founding Day Celebrations, the Visakhapatnam Port will open its doors to the general public on 6th and 7th October.

Speaking to Yo!Vizag, the Dock Inspector Mohammed Mustaq said, ”Initiated on the 85th Founding Day, by Visakhapatnam Port Trust, the open house had received tremendous response especially from students in 2018. With the spirit, we plan to organize the tour every year on the Foundation Day”.

Visitors, including students, will be shown the loading, and unloading, operations inside the port in buses specially arranged by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT). Furthermore, passes will be issued to public-owned vehicles. This time, the visitors are also allowed to carry their mobile phones and cameras inside the port premises.

Conducted from 9 AM to 5 PM, on Sunday and Monday, the public is allowed inside without any entry fee. Visitors will be received at the Slipway Jetty of the Fishing Harbour Arch. During the two-hour tour, they will be taken to the Visakha Container Terminal and Iron Ore berths in the outer harbour, Mahatma Gandhi Docks in the inner harbour, and the Light House near St Aloysius’ Anglo-Indian High School. The trip will end with visitors reaching the Fishing Harbour.