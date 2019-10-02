Name of Lord Venkateswara to be included in NASA’s rover to Mars

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be carrying Lord Venkateswara stenciled microchips in its rover to Mars in the year 2020. The name of the Lord was submitted to NASA, as part of ‘Send your name to Mars’, by the former director of National Mission of Manuscripts V Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Through their ‘Send your name to Mars’ campaign, NASA had invited applications from people who were willing to send their name to Mars. As a confirmation of the name’s acceptance, NASA even sent a souvenir boarding pass bearing the name of Lord Venkateswara. “I have submitted the sacred name of Lord Venkateswara and got the souvenir boarding pass in the name of the Lord from the official website of NASA,” Mr. Reddy, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, told PTI

“The name of Lord Venkateswara would be among 10 million names stenciled on microchips affixed on the NASA’s Rover. It will fly to the Red Planet in 2020,” he informed.

While sharing his delight in sending the popular Tirupati deity’s name to Mars, Mr. Reddy further stated that apart from being a devotee of Lord Venkateswara, he is a strong supporter of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rover is reportedly scheduled to be launched in July 2020 and is expected to land on Mars in February 2021.