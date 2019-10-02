India vs South Africa Day 1: Play called off due to rain in Visakhapatnam

The play on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa has been called off due to a prolonged interruption by rain in Visakhapatnam.

The game was interrupted in the second session after the weather gods forced the umpires to call for an early tea. Hopes of a restart soon turned bleak as the rain continued to pour in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit Sharma makes hay

India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma made a roaring comeback to the Test format. After not getting an opportunity to play in the West Indies, the charismatic right-handed batsman was chosen over KL Rahul to open the batting in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Repaying the selectors’ faith in him, Sharma, who opened a Test innings for the first time in his career on Wednesday, slammed a brilliant hundred to put India on top in Visakhapatnam.

Opening the batting with Mayank Agarwal, after Virat Kohli elected to bat first, Rohit Sharma looked in sublime form at the crease. Managing to tackle probing spells from South Africa’s Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada, the 32-year-old assumed authority over the bowling attack eventually. Smashing the bowlers to all parts of the park, the hitman, as he’s popularly called, brought up 4th Test hundred.

At the other end, Mayank Agarwal too has registered his highest Test score. Giving good company to Rohit Sharma, the Karnataka batsman notched up yet another half-century in his fledgling career to pile the agony for the visitors.

India had scored 202 for no loss to put South Africa on the backfoot before the rain played the spoilsport on Day 1 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.