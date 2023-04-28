Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Vijayawada on Friday to take part in the centenary celebrations of the legendary actor and Telugu Desam founder NTR. The celebrations will begin at Poranki on the outskirts of Vijayawada at 4 pm.

Rajini was received by actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna at Gannavaram Airport. While Rajinikanth will be the chief guest at the inaugural of the centenary celebrations NTR, Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu and other prominent persons will be gracing the occasion in Vijayawada.

The Tamil actor, who is busy taking part in the new project Jailer, said several times that he has immense respect for NTR. According to the celebrations reception committee chairman Janardan, a compilation of NTR speeches in the form of books will be released on the occasion.

Several programmes are lined up for the occasion, including Burrakatha by Nazar, a screening of a scene from NTR’s first movie Mana Desam, a scene from the movie Mayabazar by stage actor Gummadi Gopalakrishna, traditional dance by Soumya and team, a special AV on NTR.

After the welcome speech at 6:15 pm, Chandrababu Naidu will release a book on NTR’s speeches in the Assembly. Later, Rajinikanth will unveil a book on NTR’s speeches and present it to Balakrishna. Later, Rajinikanth, Chandrababu Naidu and Balakrishna will address the gathering, post which the TDP chief will host a dinner for the Kollywood superstar at his Undavalli residence.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.