In a delight to the foodies in the city, Kakinada’s iconic Subbayya Gari Hotel is all set to open doors in Vizag. Immensely popular for serving authentic Andhra cuisine, the vegetarian restaurant will be opening in the city on Monday, 9 December.

Over the years, the brand has gained a reputation for its trademark ‘Butta Bhojanam’, which literally translates to basket meals. Among the myriad dishes served along with the rice on the traditional banana leaf are the dal, curries, sambhar, chutneys, majjiga pulusu, and sweets. The other crowd favourites at the restaurant include nethi boorelu, pakam garalu, kandi podi, karvepaku podi, pickles, and snacks of a Telugu household.

The Hotel was first established as a mess in Kakinada 1950. The mess soon expanded its wings and has been fetching praise from food lovers since 1955. As per the website, the patrons of Subbayya Gari Hotel include ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, senior Telugu Desam Party leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and film actors among others. Subbayya Gari Hotel even struck a chord with foodies in Hyderabad is now set to open shop in Vizag.

Where: 5th Lane, Dwaraka Nagar, Vizag

When: Inauguration on 9 December