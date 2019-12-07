Sand to be sold at 15 stock-points across Visakhapatnam district

In an official statement, District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Friday stated that the government has started the sale of sand through fifteen stock points at various locations in Visakhapatnam. He said that the sand is being supplied constituency-wise across the district and revealed information of the stock points and the prices per tonne of sand.

The prices of sand at various stock points in different constituencies in Visakhapatnam are as follows:

Constituency Stock Point Sand price per tonne Bheemili Anandapuram Rs 925/- Visakhapatnam East, West, North, and South Mudasarlova Srikakulam: Rs 975/- Rajahmundry: Rs 1590/- Gajuwaka, Pendurthi Aganampudi Rs 975/- ; Rs 1450/- Chodavaram Narsapuram Rs 1425/- Araku Valley Kothavalasa Rs 1344/- Narsipatnam Narsipatnam Rs 1250/-

In addition to providing information about the sand stock points in Visakhapatnam, the Collector stated that all the consumers can call the toll-free number 1400 to report any grievances. The state of Andhra Pradesh had been facing an acute shortage of sand for the last couple of months. In November this year, the state government announced that sand will be available for purchase in 175 stock points of the state, and will be sold at prices ranging from Rs 410 to Rs 1590. Opposition leaders have been criticising the government’s policy in the state and have claimed that construction workers committed suicide due to the unavailability of work.