It’s yet another new month in 2022 and our platters are already full of plenty of entertainment. The first weekend of July had some notable movie and web series releases in theatres and on OTT platforms. And just like every Monday, Mirchi RJ Indu is here to share her thoughts on what all she covered over the past few days.

Read on for the reviews of the movie and web series releases in the first few days of July

Pakka Commercial

Cast: Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, Rao Ramesh, Sathyaraj

Director: Maruthi

Pakka Commercial sees Gopichand experiment with a courtroom drama that intends to entertain the audience with plenty of jokes. Sadly though, most of them don’t land in their intended territories. Especially, given that the film came from someone who helmed the likes of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Prema Katha Chitram, the audiences are likely to end up disappointed by the end of the show.

The story revolves around an extremely commercial lawyer who locks horns with his father in a bid to save a disgraced personality. While the performances are appreciable, a bag of cringe jokes and predictable twists do no good to the film. The music, by Jakes Bejoy, is yet another plus but is too little to save the film.

Final Verdict: Can wait for the OTT release.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Cast: R. Madhavan, Simran, Suriya

Director: R. Madhavan

Based on the life of genius scientist Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect showcases the man’s vision for India and he was eventually treated after he is accused of a false case of espionage.

Written and directed by Madhavan himself, the film comes as a tale of two halves. While the first is focused on detailing his scientific brilliance and might bore a few, the second is where it gets heavy on emotions. While the film can’t be called flawless, Madhavan’s act and his sincere directorial attempt surely deserve praise. Also, Rocketry is a story that many of us need to know. Give this one a watch in theatres.

Final Verdict: Must watch in theatres

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, David Harbour

Created by Duffer Brothers

The finale of one of Netflix’s most popular and celebrated shows is here and boy doesn’t it live up to all the hype built over the years! The final two episodes of the show pick off from where Volume 1 had left us last month. Eleven rediscovers her might, Hopper and Co are fighting the Russians while Nancy, Steve, and other kids are racking their brains on how to take out Vecna before he kills Max. The near two-and-half-hour final episode is filled with plenty of thrills, edgy sequences, and technical brilliance. A special mention to the music that perfectly complements every mood depicted throughout the episode. With some heartbreaks and a lot to cheer about, Stranger Things Season 4 comes to a fitting end. The big question though remains: Will the show return with season 5? The answer might just be in the hint that the makers leave us with in the end.

Final Verdict: A treat to all the thrill-lovers

