SpiceJet launches first cargo flight from Visakhapatnam

Marking a historic moment, SpiceJet launched the first dedicated cargo flight from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 25 February. The flight was flagged off in style with a water cannon salute.

The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) had earlier requested the introduction of cargo flights from Visakhapatnam given the immense potential. The association had noted that a considerable volume of cargo was being sent to Chennai and Hyderabad airports via roadways, due to a lack of cargo flights from Visakhapatnam. The new cargo flight, therefore, is expected to boost the transport of cargo from Vizag, especially in the areas of seafood and pharma.

While the Chennai-Surat cargo flights, via Visakhapatnam, will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the Chennai-Vizag-Kolkota flight will be carrying freight on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Schedule of dedicated cargo flight by SpiceJet Flight No Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation SG 7051 MAA VTZ 10:25 11:50 135 SG 7051 VTZ STV 13:05 15:20 135 SG 7051 STV MAA 16:10 17:45 135 SG 7050 MAA VTZ 10:25 11:50 246 SG 7050 VTZ CCU 13:05 14:30 246 SG 7050 CCU MAA 15:30 17:45 246

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu, ex-MP from BJP K Hari Babu, APATA members were present at the launch of the cargo flight from the city’s airport.

Furthermore, following the request by APATA, it was informed that the CEO of SpiceJet agreed to launch a second cargo flight from Visakhapatnam once the current flight turns out to be a success.