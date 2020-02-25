GVMC reviews online waste management system in Vizag

Additional Commissioner of GVMC, Thameem Ansariya, on Monday, visited several colonies in the 11th ward of Zone – 2 in Vizag to review the activities that have been undertaken by the corporation over the last couple of weeks. She was flanked by zonal-level officials during her visit. Of all the new systems set up by the GVMC, the facial recognition system for sanitation workers and the garbage collection through the online waste management systems were of top priority.

Speaking to the residents of Gandhinagar slum, the Additional Commissioner inquired whether the underground drainage system, water supply, street lighting, and sanitation services were functioning without any issues. Thameem Ansariya also encouraged the locals to segregate their waste before the GVMC sanitation personnel pick it up from their residences. Two under-construction buildings in TPT Colony were also inspected.

The online waste management system – GVMC’s latest initiative – is being implemented rapidly in Vizag. As per the new system that has been piloted in Ward No. 67 of Zone-6, the sanitation workers will have to scan the codes affixed in front of individual residences once the garbage has been picked up. The GVMC would then receive the confirmation through the scanning devices provided to the workers. Once the day’s work has been completed, all scanning devices are submitted back to the zonal offices, where they are recharged and supplied to the workers on the following day.

Each sanitation worker has been allotted 300-350 houses, which would come under a ‘Pocket’. The GVMC has also introduced a facial recognition-based attendance system for the workers.