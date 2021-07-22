Special trains have been crucial in managing passenger demand this year. Certain routes from Visakhapatnam have witnessed more traffic than the others. East Coast Railway (ECoR), headquartered at Visakhapatnam, has cancelled, short-terminated, and short-originated, a few special trains. This is due to the safety-related modernisation work happening in the Central Railway system between Igatpuri – Kalyan and Kalyan – Lonavala stations. Here is all that you need to know to keep abreast of the changes made on the aforesaid route.

The following special trains have been cancelled by ECoR:

#1 Train no. 01019 CST-Mumbai-Bhubaneswar special train leaving CST-Mumbai on 22 July 2021.

#2 Train no. 01020 Bhubaneswar-CST-Mumbai special train leaving Bhubaneswar on 24 July 2021.

The following special trains have been short-terminated by ECoR:

#1 Train no. 01020 Bhubaneswar-CST-Mumbai special train leaving Bhubaneswar on 22 July 2021 will be short-terminated at Lonavala.

#2 Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train leaving Visakhapatnam on 20 July 2021 will be short terminated at Pune.

The following special trains have been short-originated by ECoR:

#1 Train no. 08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam special train will start from Pune instead of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 22 July 2021.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before, and during, the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep themselves updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.