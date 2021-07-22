Every year, 23 July marks a special occasion for Suriya fans as it is his birthday. This year, 22 July has also turned similarly significant. As a run-up to the 46th birthday celebrations of Tamil actor Suriya, the first look of his 40th movie was launched today at 6:00 pm.

Sun Pictures revealed the first look and title of Suriya 40 on Twitter, with the caption “#Suriya40 is #EtharkkumThunindhavan”.

To mark the eve of Suriya’s birthday, fans have been preparing to set a record as the most shared post on social media. Suriya is riding high, after the success of his last film, Soorarai Pottru, which entered the list of top-rated IMDb movies in history.

Suriya’s 40th film is directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures. This is the third time that Suriya and Pandiraj are collaborating. The two previously worked together in Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. Alongside Suriya, the film will also star Priyanka Mohan in the female lead. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, and Ilavarasu will be cast as supporting artists. The music for the movie is composed by D. Imman, and Rathnavelu has been roped in as the cinematographer.

Social media has been buzzing on the first look of this movie since the start of this week and it was an exciting treat for Suriya fans when the Sun Pictures Twitter handle announced an update regarding Suriya’s 40th film on Monday. The tweet also contained a 14-second video that dropped hints as to what the movie may present. With suspense-filled music playing in the background, the video ends with a silhouette of Suriya lurking in the shadows.

Watch the first look of Etharkkum Thunindhavan here: