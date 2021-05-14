Last updated 9 hours ago

Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil language drama film that was dubbed into Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddhu Raa. This Suriya starring film has garnered praise across the country since its release on 14 November 2020. Not only did the critically acclaimed film become the third-highest rated movie in the world on IMDb, but Soorarai Pottru also has many other credits to it.

Soorarai Pottru has also been selected for the 2021 Oscar nominations. The film was screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards and entered the Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021. The film Soorarai Potturu has been screened at the Chennai International Film Festival and it has been made available to the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science for votes and nominations at the Academy screening. Soorarai Pottru holds an IMDb rating of 9.1, which puts its third on the all-time list of top-rated movies on the viewer-rating website.

Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film essays the story of an ex-Army officer who aspires to establish a low-cost airline. By the looks of it, this Sudha Kongara directorial has opened to a thumping response from the audience. From hailing the gripping storyline to falling in love with Suriya’s performance, the film has been on everyone’s watch list.

Soorarai Pottru is inspired by a true story. It is based on the story of Air Deccan’s founder GR Gopinath. While the lead actor Suriya had suffered few previous setbacks with his recent films, the pandemic added to it by deferring the theatrical release of Aakasham Nee Haddhu Ra. The film had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime with a dubbed version releasing in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, under the same title Aakasam Nee Haddhu Raa.