In the upcoming weekend episode of India’s most celebrated singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 12, the top six contestants will welcome veteran singer, and music director, Bappi Lahiri on the show. While he will enjoy all the performances put forward by the contestants and surprise them with many gifts, it was Omung Kumar entering as a special guest that took contestant Shanmukha Priya by surprise. Not only this, Omung who is very fond of the queen of yodelling, gave her not one but two surprises.

Shanmukha Priya sets the stage on fire with her electrifying performance on the songs “Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” and “Super Dancer Aaye Hai”. Omung Kumar is in awe of her singing and says, “I like your style and admire your talent which is why I want to collaborate with you for a whole film and not just one song. If the film never sees the light of the day, I will take your songs and make the film because that is how fabulous a singer you are. I am glad to have heard you live and I hope that I can give you a nice and beautiful song to sing in the future.”

Apart from this, Omung Kumar, who is also a great artist, proceeded to draw a sketch of Shanmukha Priya in less than five minutes and presented it to her as a gift. Unable to contain her happiness, Shanmukha Priya shares, “I am overwhelmed and happy with Omung Kumar Sir’s compliments. The fact that he wants to collaborate with me in the future is a big deal. Not only this, I also feel honored that he drew a sketch for me in less than five minutes. It was really great meeting such a humble yet talented personality on the show. I feel emotional about the love and affection I receive for my work and it inspires me to never settle and work even harder towards achieving my goals.”

This episode of Indian Idol 12 will be telecast at 9:30 pm this Sunday. You can watch it live on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv. Now that voting lines have opened, here’s how you can vote for your favorite Indian Idol contestant.