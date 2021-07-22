Standup comedy returns to Vizag, as the city welcomes a comedian after a long time. One of India’s most popular standup comedians, Saikiran is going to entertain the masses of the city, from kids to elderlies, this Saturday. The show is being organised by ACC Comedy (Amaravati Comedy Club), which has previously hosted big names like Zakir Khan in Vizag.

About the show

Saikiran is going to perform solo in Vizag for the first time. As always, there will be local comics performing an opening act before he comes on the stage. Saikiran’s bit will be about an hour-long, leaving viewers time to get home before the night curfew begins.

Safety precautions taken at the venue

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, certain precautions are being taken by the organisers to ensure that the show is conducted in a safe environment. Firstly, everyone choosing to watch this show will have to wear a mask at the venue. While checking the tickets, thermal screening will also be done on people. The venue will be thoroughly sanitised before, and after, the show. Organisers themselves will also be wearing masks during the entirety of the show. Due to the social distancing norms, the show will take place with a limited seating capacity, with the seats being appropriately spaced from each other.

About Saikiran

Saikiran is one of the most popular standup comedians in India and has a large fan base of people who enjoy comedy in pure English. His content is highly relatable to Indians and he makes these minute observations that are absolutely hilarious. Saikiran’s YouTube video “Dark Skin & Getting Married” went viral on the platform and crossed 16 million views, which is a landmark feat in the Indian standup comedy circuit. Saikiran is also known as one of the cleanest comedians in the country, for all his jokes are family-friendly.

Date: Saturday, 24 July 2021

Time: 6:30 PM.

Venue: Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, Beach Road

Vizag is hosting a standup comedian after a long time. Saikiran’s show will be the first standup comedy show in the city after the second wave of the pandemic forced a two-month partial curfew.