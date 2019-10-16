Special train to run daily between Visakhapatnam and Araku

A special daily train, between Visakhapatnam and Araku, is expected to cater to the increasing passenger demand along the route. While the train was scheduled to run on the route only on specific days until December, the officials have announced that the train will now operate daily from 16 October to 30 October.

The train (08517) from Visakhapatnam will depart from the city at 8:10 am and reach Araku at 11:30 am. In the return route, the train (08518) will leave Araku at 2:30 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6 pm. Reportedly, the special daily train will be having one AC three-tier coach, eight second class coaches and two second class cum luggage coaches.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) announced a special Visakhapatnam-Araku-Chitrakoot tour package. The tourists will go to Araku, either by the Kirandul passenger train or by bus. The package covers the Tribal Museum, the Botanical Gardens, and the coffee plantations at Araku. The total fare for the rail trip is Rs 1500/- per head, while it costs Rs 700/- per head for the road journey.