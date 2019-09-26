APTDC announces tour packages from Visakhapatnam

Marking the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 September, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is all set to introduce five new tour packages from Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and APTDC’s Divisional Manager, TG Prasada Reddy, unveiled the posters of the new packages, on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media, the Tourism Minister said that the new tour packages have been designed in such a way that all the major tourist hotspots in the north – coastal region of the State are covered. “Our intention is to establish a tourist corridor in the north – coastal Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam is chosen as the launchpad for this mission”.
The five tour packages by APTDC include:
- Visakhapatnam – Arasavilli – Srikurmam – Srimukhalingam – Seethampeta. This one day tour will be operated on every Sunday. The tour will cover Surya Narayana Swamy Temple in Arasavilli, Sri Kurmanadha Swamy Temple in Sri Kurmam, and Shiva Temple at Srimukhalingam, and an adventure park in Seethampeta. The tariff for the tour is Rs 670/- per adult and Rs 535/- per child.
- Visakhapatnam – Araku – Chitrakoot. The tourists will go to Araku, either by the Kirandul passenger train or by bus. The package covers the Tribal Museum, the Botanical Gardens, and the coffee plantations at Araku. The total fare for the rail trip is Rs 1500/- per head, while it costs Rs 700/- per head for the road journey.
- Visakhapatnam – Simhachalam – Annavaram. This will begin at 7 AM and finish at 6 PM. It will cover the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Simhachalam and the Satyanarayana Swamy Temple at Annavaram, and the Nookambika Ammavaru Temple at Anakapalle. The fare is Rs 1,020/- per adult and Rs 820/- per child.
- Visakhapatnam – Bhadrachalam tour. This two-day package will have tourists leaving for Bhadrachalam at 10 PM. The package covers the Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple, Parnasala and other locations at Bhadracahalam. The trip ends when tourists reach Visakhapatnam on the third day at 6 AM. The fare is Rs 1,800/- per adult and Rs 1,440/- per child.
- Visakhapatnam to Tirupati. This tour from Visakhapatnam covers Kalahasti as well. The fare is Rs 4,000/- per adult and Rs 3,700/- per child.
Loading…
Comments