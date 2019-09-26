APTDC announces tour packages from Visakhapatnam

Marking the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 September, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is all set to introduce five new tour packages from Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and APTDC’s Divisional Manager, TG Prasada Reddy, unveiled the posters of the new packages, on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the Tourism Minister said that the new tour packages have been designed in such a way that all the major tourist hotspots in the north – coastal region of the State are covered. “Our intention is to establish a tourist corridor in the north – coastal Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam is chosen as the launchpad for this mission”.

The five tour packages by APTDC include: