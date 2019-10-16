AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: All the details you need to know

AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: India Post has issued a job notification on 15 October 2019 regarding the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). As per the notification, 2,707 vacancies have been announced under Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle. Also, 1,799 posts are allocated under Chattisgarh Circle and 970 posts for postal jobs are vacant in Telangana Postal Circle.

In order to apply for the post, as per AP Postal Recruitment notification, eligible candidates are required to register their preliminary details in the registration module on India Post’s official website. After obtaining a unique registration number, the candidates should make an online payment of Rs 100/- only. A fee exemption is applicable for female candidates, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, and Person with Disabilities candidates. The applicants are currently allowed to register and make the fee payment. However, they will be able to fill the rest of their details and upload required documents only from 22 October 2019. The last date to apply for AP Postal Circle Recruitment is 21 November 2019.

Eligibility Criteria for AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2019:

The applicant should have completed 10th standard from any recognized board of school education. Additionally, the candidate will be required to furnish the Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organization. The minimum age for applying for AP Postal Recruitment is 18 years (as of 15-10-2019). The maximum age is 42 years (as on 15-10-2019). However, the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe is given a relaxation, on the maximum age, up to 47 years. While Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates are given relaxation on the maximum age up to 45 years and the maximum age of Person with Disabilities (PWD) applicants is 52 years.

Selection Procedure:

The online submitted applications for postal jobs will be reviewed by the AP Postal Circle. A merit list of candidates will be released based on the GDS post’s requirements.

Pay Scale for AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2019:

The selected candidates for postal jobs will be offered a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.