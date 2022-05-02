The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police has issued a press note regarding the arrangements for the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Chandanotsavam, which will be held on 3 May 2022. A number of special free buses are being commissioned for the ease of the devotees attending the Simhachalam Chandanotsavam. Also, parking areas have been set up in various areas near Simhachalam for two and four-wheelers. As per the directives of the police, private vehicles will not be allowed onto the hill during the annual festival on Tuesday.

The guidelines issued by the Visakhapatnam Traffic Police are as follows

Private vehicles must be parked at the allotted areas near Adavivaram Junction, Old Goshaala Junction, and Old Bus-stand Junction and board the special free buses arranged to reach Simhachalam

Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,000 ticket holders must park their vehicles at the parking areas near Krishnapuram New Goshaala or BC Welfare Residential School ground and board the arranged buses. After the darshan at Simhachalam, the same buses will drop off the devotees at the parking areas.

Devotees with Rs 300 tickets, and free darshan, arriving from Hanumanthuwaka must park their vehicles near Adavivaram Junction and avail of the services of the free RTC buses to reach Simhachalam

Similarly, vehicles from Sontyam Road via Satturavu Junction must be parked near Adavivaram Junction and avail of the services of the free RTC buses to reach Simhachalam

Devotees from Gopalapatnam and Vepagunta must park their four-wheelers and autos vehicles near Old Goshaala Junction and board the special free RTC buses to reach the temple

Two-wheelers from Vepagunta and Gopalapatnam must be parked at the allotted areas near the Simhachalam RTC bus stand and board the RTC buses to reach the hilltop

Devotees are advised to make use of the spacious parking areas and wide roads near Adavivaram Junction to the maximum possible extent.

Vehicles coming from Sabbavaram and Kothavalasa must reach Adavivaram via Pendurthi, Akkireddipalem, Juthada, and Duvva Palem

Police and other government officials commissioned with duties at Chandanotsavam must park their vehicles in the special parking areas at the Simhachalam RTC bus stand and board the free buses to reach the temple

Apart from special free RTC buses arranged for the devotees during the Chandanotsavam, no other vehicles will be permitted on the Simhachalam hill

Keeping in view the heat, tents have been erected throughout the queue lines and water, buttermilk, and ORS sachets will be provided to the devotees. over 30 NGOs will be providing food and water to the devotees on the way to the temple. A special control room will be arranged down the hill and prasadam laddus will be distributed at the parking areas.

For further information, contact 0891-271543.