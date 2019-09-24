The South African cricket team arrived in Vizag on Monday ahead of its first Test match against India, slated to begin on 2 October in the city. The players, who arrived at the city’s airport on Monday afternoon, included Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, and Temba Bavuma, among others

After taking part in a net practice session at the ACA VDCA Stadium in the city on Tuesday, the team will be heading to Vizianagaram to cross swords with Board President’s XI in a three-day warm-up match, starting from 26 September. The Board President’s XI, led by India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma, are scheduled to arrive in Vizag on Tuesday.

As part of the Freedom Trophy 2019, India and South Africa will be locking horns in a three-match Test series in October. While the first Test will be hosted by Vizag, the other two will be played in Pune and Ranchi respectively.

It may be noted that Vizag had last hosted a Test match in November 2016 when India registered a convincing victory against England. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara stood out with the bat while Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball to make a memorable outing at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in the city.

The South African cricket team, on Sunday, thumped India in the third T20I in Bengaluru to square the T20I series 1-1.