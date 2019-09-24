Fire breaks out at Granules India Ltd. unit in Visakhapatnam

Panic ensued at the Jawaharlal Pharma City in Visakhapatnam, after a fire broke out at the Granules India Limited unit on Monday.

According to sources, the effluent tank at production unit – 4 of the pharmaceutical company caught flames at 6:30 PM. Alarmed by the situation, the company’s employees swung into action promptly to extinguish the fire using foam and water. Reportedly, the electrical wiring in the whole unit was completely damaged in the fire accident. The power supply has been halted at the production unit since then. However, no casualties were reported in the fire accident.

The local police probed the Granules India Limited unit in Visakhapatnam to gain insights on the possible factors that might have caused the fire breakout. Reportedly, welding operations were being carried out behind the effluent tank at production unit – 4 for quite some time. The police suspect that the sparks from the welding machinery might have ignited the solvent in the effluent tank, thereby, triggering the fire mishap.